Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 23 (ANI): Restoration work is underway at the Kotli Fort in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, which on completion would boost tourism here, said an official on Monday.

An official of the tourism department in Udhampur told ANI, "Kotli Fort, one of the oldest forts in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, is believed to have been built in the 18th century by the rulers of Chenani. In phase one, the restoration/repair work of the fort has started at a budget of nearly Rs 94 lakhs."

"We aim to build this monument as a heritage site. After the restoration and repair work gets completed, we aim to attract more tourists to this place. The Department of Archaeology and the Department of Tourism under the government of India are helping us tremendously in carrying out these activities," he said.

Subhash Chandra, a resident who stays near the fort said: "This is an old fort built by kings and queens. This had got damaged due to lack of maintenance. Now, the government has given money to reconstruct this fort. If tourism in the valley surges, it will benefit people here."

Dakshin Kumar, a labourer who was working at the venue said, "This fort was not maintained for years. With repair work underway, the government of India has provided us with employment opportunities. We thank the Centre and feel happy to work here."

Prem, another resident of the place said: "I am observing the repair activities going on here. This fort was not well maintained. Once built, we hope that tourism flourishes in our valley." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)