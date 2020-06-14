India News | Restore MLALAD Fund for Himachal Legislators: Cong MLA

Shimla, Jun 14 (PTI) A Himachal Congress MLA has demanded restoration of the MLA local area development (MLALAD) fund for ensuring development work in their segments.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, Kasumpti MLA Anirudh Singh said that 30 per cent cut in salaries of MLAs might be justified for fighting novel coronavirus in the state but suspension of the MLALAD fund for two years was not required at all.

Claiming that most of the ruling BJP MLAs are also in favour of restoration of the MLALAD fund, Singh demanded that this fund of Rs. 1.75 crore per year should be restored for legislators immediately for ensuring development work in their respective constituencies.

The Kasumpti MLA demanded that the state government should make public the amount collected under the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HP SDMA) COVID-19 State Disaster Response Fund and details about where this money has been spent.

Singh said there was no need to deduct salaries of 'corona warriors', including doctors, nurses and police personnel for state COVID-19 fund, instead they should have been provided additional amount as frontline warriors are endangering their lives in fight against novel coronavirus.

The Kasumpti MLA also reiterated the demand of the state Congress of convening a special Himachal assembly session on COVID-19.

Earlier on May 20, about one-third of the state MLAs from both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, including CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri, and BJP MLAs Ramesh Chand Dhawala and Rakesh Pathania, submitted a memorandum to Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar demanding a special assembly session to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

However, later BJP MLAs backtracked from their demand of convening the special session.

Singh, a two-time MLA, said that the issue of need to call the special assembly session to discuss on COVID-19 had also been discussed in a recent meeting of Congress MLAs.

He said he had provided Rs 25 lakh to the Shimla deputy commissioner for handing it over to rural sub-divisional magistrate for buying masks, sanitiser and other health equipment for villagers but not even a single rupee was spent on that.

