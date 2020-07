Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Kalaburagi district administration on Tuesday restricted marriages at public places and convention halls in the district and said that such ceremonies cannot be held even at homes in view of the prevailing situation due to COVID-19.

Deputy Commissioner Sharat B issued a notification to all taluk administration that no permission should be given to marriages except at sub-registrar office in the presence of only five signatories.

The order came a day after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol wrote a letter to the district administration about marriages spreading the infection.

"Despite all the necessary measures by the district administration to contain the virus, people attending marriage ceremonies had contracted the virus," he had stated.

The district has seen 27 deaths and 1699 total COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

