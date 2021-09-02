Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 2 (ANI): Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP), Vijay Kumar on Wednesday informed that restrictions have been imposed in the valley including suspension of internet services.

"Restrictions imposed including suspension of internet services in the Valley", said IGP Kashmir.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A03s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in the UK; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Earlier on Wednesday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti informed that former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away at the age of 91.

Mufti expressed her condolence over the demise of Geelani in a tweet.

Also Read | Syed Ali Shah Geelani Dies at 91; Mehbooba Mufti Express Grief Over Death of Former Hurriyat Leader.

"Saddened by the news of Geelani Sahab's passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his beliefs. May Allah Ta'aala grant him Jannat and condolences to his family & well-wishers," she tweeted.

Geelani had resigned from the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in June this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)