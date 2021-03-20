New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Saturday filed a reply in Delhi High Court stating that the results of the elections of National Sports Federations (NSF's) have been examined keeping in view the relevant provisions of the Sports Code.

The reply has been filed by the Union Government in an ongoing Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Rahul Mehra challenging the recognition granted to the 41 National Sports Federations.

Rahul Mehra had earlier informed the court that the government has failed to take appropriate action against those federations which violated the sports code decision relating to recognition to the 41 NSFs in contrary to the sports code and issued in a wholly arbitrary manner.

The reply of Sports Ministry submitted that "...such malicious attempts of the petitioner are hampering the government functioning by constant judicial supervision of Government functioning by the Court".

"...It is now taxing on both Government's energy and resources leading to wastage of precious time on tedious reporting, the energy and time that should have been spent on concentrating and monitoring the preparation and training of teams and sportspersons for international sports events including the Olympic Games...," the reply said.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Najmi Waziri had said that "We grant one last opportunity to the respondent (Centre) to comply with the order of November 6, 2020, failing which we direct the secretary (sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to remain present during the next hearing."

The government's reply also prayed that the instant petition may be dismissed without going into any other aspect and the executive may be allowed to function in an unhindered manner.

The Delhi High Court had earlier made it clear that sports federations that are not complying with National Sports Code cannot be granted recognition and gave a last opportunity to the Centre to show that the 41 NSFs granted recognition were complying with the requirements of the code. (ANI)

