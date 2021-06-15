Chandigarh, Jun 15 (PTI) Retired IAS officer T C Gupta on Tuesday took the oath of office as the chief commissioner of the Haryana Right to Service Commission.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar administered the oath to Gupta, who had retired last month. Khattar later said that it is the priority of the state government to ensure timely delivery of more than 500 services of all departments to citizens under the Right to Service Act.

Gupta said that he would discharge the responsibility entrusted to the best of his ability.

Gupta's name was finalised for the post by a committee headed by the chief minister.

The panel also had former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as its member.

The commission aims to provide delivery of services to citizens in a time-bound manner and it has been constituted under the Haryana Right to Service Act.

The oath taking function was attended by ministers Kanwar Pal, Mool Chand Sharma, Ranjit Singh Chautala, J P Dalal, O P Yadav and Sandeep Singh.

Chief Secretary, Vijai Vardhan, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, D S Dhesi, Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management, Sanjeev Kaushal and DGP Manoj Yadava were also present. PTI SUN VSD

