New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Son of a former Delhi Police Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was shot dead by unidentified people in Rohini on Friday.

According to Delhi police, son of a retired ASI Suresh Dalal, Nitin was shot dead by unidentified people in the Rohini district. These people came in a Santro car.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF Jawan Martyred, Terrorist Killed in Malbagh Encounter in Srinagar.

"Nitin was driving his elder brother's car at the time of the incident. In the initial investigation, it was revealed that Nitin's elder brother, Neeraj is in the property business," said the Delhi police official.

Efforts are being made to work out the case, added the police. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine: Zydus Cadila, India's 2nd Candidate, Gets Permit For Phase 1 and 2 of Human Trials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)