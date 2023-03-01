Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) An elderly couple was killed and a woman was injured after a speeding car being driven by a retired cop in an inebriated state hit them in the NEB police station area of Rajasthan's Alwar on Wednesday, police said.

All three were walking on a roadside when the vehicle hit them.

Police said the couple has been identified as Mohanlal (70) and his wife Dhanwanti (65).

They said the seriously injured woman has been admitted to the district hospital in Alwar for treatment.

He said the driver of the vehicle was identified as retired assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kailash Meena and has been taken into custody.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol, they added.

