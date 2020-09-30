Jaipur, Sep 30 (PTI) Senior IAS officer D B Gupta has been appointed as advisor to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for one-year term post retirement, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Gupta, former state chief secretary, was serving as advisor to the chief minister before retirement. Now, he has been appointed as advisor post retirement, it said.

His salary and service-related conditions will be released separately after approval from the finance department.

Gupta was relieved as chief secretary a few months before his retirement and Rajeeva Swarup succeeded him on the post, the statement added.

