New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Four persons have been arrested for attacking a 94-year-old retired External Affairs Ministry official and stabbing his wife to death when they tried to resist a robbery bid at their home in Delhi''s Safdarjung Enclave, said Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP) South-West, Devendra Arya.

" A Special team of Police Station Safdarjung Enclave, South West Distt has arrested four accused persons namely Rajesh, Gyanender, Om, Pramod wanted in a murder case of a lady of Safdarjung Area. With their arrest police have also recovered cash Rs. 55,000, complete jewellery which was robbed and knife used in the commission of the crime", Arya informed.

On June 20, 2020, at about 09.18 pm, a PCR call regarding stabbing a woman with a knife was received at PS Safdarjung Enclave. On reaching the address, one Baldev Raj Chawla age 94 yrs was found in a room and in other room his wife Kanta Chawla, age 88 yrs was found on the bed with stab injuries.

It was noticed that all the almirah of the bedroom had been ransacked. Both the senior citizens were taken to Safdarjung Hospital where the lady was declared brought dead. Baldev Raj informed that two-person had entered into the house and Kanta Chawla had opened the door following which she was gaged by the criminals.

The motive of the crime is to rob the senior citizen. A Case vide FIR No. 282/20, Under Section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at P.S. Safdarjung Enclave and the investigation was carried out.

Keeping in view the gravity of the crime, several teams were formed and the investigation was taken up.

During further investigation, it was found on the basis of local intelligence that one of the accused was working as a security guard in the same premises and was hired only on June 5, 2020, and he was from Nepal.

As the identity of the accused persons was established as a native of Nepal, a team was proactively sent to the Indo-Nepal Border to catch the criminals.

The CCTV footage of the surrounding area had been checked and obtained and it is found that three persons were involved in the commission of the crime and left the area from AIIMS Trauma, Hospital.

Local intelligence was also developed and it was found that most of the residents of Nepal residing in that locality, uses a fixed cab service for going to Nepal. On further technical intelligence, driver of the cab was been identified and his location was obtained Gauriphatta, District Lakhimpur Kheeri, near Indo-Nepal border.

Two teams lead by SHO SJ Enclave was dispatched on the trail of the accused. In the meantime, a contact was established to the Police Circle Officer ( Police Station Palia Kalan) and SSP Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh Police and all the relevant information were shared with them.

Further, a base station was established at ACP Office Safdarjung where all the coordination, technical assistance and supervision was continuously provided to all the teams in the pursuit of catching the criminals.

All the teams worked tirelessly and finally their hard work paved result and all the accused criminals were nabbed from the Gauriphatta (Indo Nepal Border).

During sustained interrogation of the accused persons, it was found that they used to work as Guards, Chowkidaars, domestic help or at Chinese restaurants at Delhi and Ghaziabad. All of them belong to the same area in Nepal and have known to each other for quite some time.

They often shared information about the wealth of their respective employers. About 4-5 days before Rajesh along with accused Gyanendra hatched a conspiracy of robbery with other accused.

They had conspired with each other to commit a robbery in the house of Chawala, aged about 94 yrs, who had been living alone with his wife namely Kanta Chawla. Accused Gyanendra brought Knife and screwdriver specifically for the purpose of overpowering and robbing Mr and Ms Chawla. On the fateful day, Rajesh who works as a guard of the society entered into the house along with his two other co-accused at about 08:00 PM.

They overpowered Mr and Ms Chawla and tied the hand of Chawla with the bedsheet. Kanta Chala raised an alarm and started shouting, upon this accused persons assaulted Kanta Chawla with a knife. They ransacked the house and took whatever valuables they could find.

Further investigation is in progress. Efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused persons.(ANI)

