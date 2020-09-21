New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): A retired navy officer, who was also a property broker, was shot at in Dwarka area and later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The incident happened on Sunday night. The accused is absconding.

According to eyewitness' account, the accused started an altercation with the victim deliberately and after a scuffle, he fired at the victim, Delhi police said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Balraj Deshwal while the accused has been identified as Pradeep Khokhar. (ANI)

