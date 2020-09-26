Thane, Sep 25 (PTI)A retired RTO officer allegedly shot himself dead at his house in the Castle Mill area here on Friday.

Mohammad Sadique Shaikh, 68, resided with his son as his wife had left them a year ago, said an official of the Rabodi police station.

Also Read | Bars, Clubs, Parks in Telangana to Reopen Under COVID-19 Regulations.

Since lockdown for coronavirus began, he was said to have been suffering from depression, the official said.

Around 6.30 pm, Shaikh went into his bedroom and shot himself with his licensed revolver. His son, who was in the adjacent room, woke upand found Shaikh lying dead in a pool of blood.

Also Read | UNGA 75th Session: Indian Delegate Stages Walk-Out As Pakistan PM Imran Khan Begins His Speech (Watch Video).

The police did not find any suicide note, and further probe was on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)