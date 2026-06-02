India News | Revanth Reddy Pays Floral Tribute at Martyrs Memorial on Telangana Statehood Day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Congress leaders, paid floral tributes at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day, honouring those who sacrificed their lives during the statehood movement.

The Chief Minister visited the memorial early in the day and offered tributes as part of the official commemorations marking the 12th Telangana Statehood Day.

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Later in the day, he is also scheduled to participate in the main state-level celebrations at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

Telangana Congress president Bomma Maheshkumar Goud said the state was formed after a long struggle and the sacrifices of many people.

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"We are celebrating 2nd June as Telangana Formation Day. Telangana was created by the UPA Government after several years of struggle. Many people sacrificed for the statehood. So, today we paid our respects at the Amaraveerula Stupam, and we are hoisting flags in various districts and various places to celebrate this great event," he told ANI.

Earlier in the day, in a post on X, Revanth Reddy reflected on the emotional significance of the day, remembering the long struggle that led to the formation of the state.

"Every year... Remembering yesterday's sacrifices... Reviewing tomorrow's goals... An emotional context... June 2. Heartfelt wishes to all people on the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations," he wrote.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the people on the occasion.

In a post on X, President Murmu celebrated the state's rich cultural heritage and credited its innovation and development over the years.

"Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Telangana is blessed with a rich cultural heritage and hardworking people. The State has made significant strides in innovation and development over the years. I wish the people of Telangana continued progress and well-being," President Murmu said.

PM Modi also extended greetings to the people of the state, highlighting Telangana's creativity and business acumen.

PM Modi said that the Central government is committed to cooperating in the development of the state to realise the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"Greetings to the people of Telangana on the special occasion of Telangana Statehood Day. The people of Telangana are known for their spirit of innovation and enterprise. The State is known for its glorious culture and history...one of courage and determination. The Central Government is committed to supporting Telangana's growth trajectory in realising our dream of a Viksit Bharat. Praying for the good health and success of the people of the State," PM Modi said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion, wishing that the state achieve heights of progress and prosperity.

"Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Telangana on their statehood day. May the state, distinguished with the vibrant culture and entrepreneurial spirit of its people, achieve heights of progress and prosperity, enhancing India's pride," he said.

Telangana Statehood Day is observed every year on June 2. The day commemorates the aspirations and struggles of the Telangana movement for separate statehood. After years of protests, negotiations, and parliamentary approval, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, paved the way for its formation.

Hyderabad was designated as the joint capital for a transition period, while later becoming the capital of Telangana. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the state's first Chief Minister, following elections in which the party secured a majority. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)