India News | Revanth Reddy Prioritises Land Acquisition for Irrigation Projects, Pushes for War-footing Completion in Palamuru Region

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 5 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday issued a firm directive to irrigation officials to expedite land acquisition for all ongoing and pending irrigation projects in Telangana, giving it the highest state priority.

The announcement came during a comprehensive two-day tour of the drought-prone Palamuru region, where the CM conducted aerial surveys and on-ground inspections of key projects. Officials have been instructed that project works cannot proceed without resolving land acquisition and rehabilitation issues, and that the process must be completed on a war-footing.

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The Chief Minister, accompanied by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, visited sites including the Makthal-Kodangal-Narayanpet lift irrigation scheme and took an aerial survey of the Koilsagar and Priyadarshini Jurala projects. At a review meeting in Nagarkurnool district, CM Reddy emphasised that respective district Collectors must personally oversee the field-level acquisition process and coordinate with local public representatives to ensure no delays.

The state government has assured it is ready to immediately release required funds for compensation and rehabilitation (R&R), with CM Reddy stating that Part-A components (land acquisition and R&R) must be completed before taking up Part-B civil works to ensure resources are focused effectively.

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Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy provided specific updates on the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS). Key reservoirs have seen significant progress: Narlapur Reservoir is 100% complete, Yedula Reservoir is 95% complete, and embankment works at Vattem and Karivena reservoirs are advancing.

The minister stressed that available resources be used on critical trunk infrastructure that yields maximum benefits, urging engineers to create realistic work plans with clear financial requirements and timelines. Officials have been directed to pursue court cases to vacate any legal stays and provide advance monthly fund projections for better financial planning.

During the tour, CM Reddy was also briefed on several major proposals, including increasing the Gudemdoddi Reservoir's capacity from 1.1 TMC to 15 TMC at an estimated cost of Rs 8,500 crores and enhancing the Ghattu Lift Irrigation Scheme's capacity to 3 TMC. The Nettempadu Project, constructed at Rs 1,428 crores to irrigate 2 lakh acres, and the under-construction Mallammakunta Reservoir under the Tummilla project, estimated at Rs 543 crore, were also reviewed.

Meanwhile, Reddy said that from now on, job notifications will become a regular monthly feature. Aspirants can expect 2 to 3 recruitment notifications every month from the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC).

"Prepare consistently, because opportunities will now arrive every month," he said. (ANI)

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