New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The Union Law and Justice Ministry has announced that the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was made available for public consultation on February 13, 2025, on the Department of Legal Affairs website, has demonstrated the government's commitment to transparency and broader engagement with stakeholders and the public.

However, in light of the numerous suggestions and concerns received, the Ministry has decided to conclude the current consultation process. Based on the feedback received, the revised draft of the Bill will be reprocessed afresh for consultation with stakeholders.

On this, the Bar Council of India (BCI) also expressed its gratitude to the Union Government. In a press statement, BCI announced that, in response to numerous suggestions and concerns raised by the legal community, the Ministry of Law & Justice has decided to conclude the consultation process and rework the revised draft of the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for further discussion.

BCI says the decision was officially communicated through a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Bar Council of India.

The Bar Council of India appreciates the Government's proactive stance in addressing advocates' concerns nationwide. In light of these positive developments, the BCI urges all Bar Associations and legal professionals to refrain from premature protests or strikes.

Moving forward, the Bar Council of India will continue its active engagement with the Government to ensure that all genuine concerns of the legal profession are addressed. The BCI assures all advocates that their rights, privileges, and professional independence remain their top priority and will continue to safeguard the legal community's interests with utmost vigilance.

In view of the latest developments and the Government's stance, the Council requests all Bar Associations that have called for abstentions to resume court work from Monday, February 24, 2025. (ANI)

