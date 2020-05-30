India News | Revolutionary Year to Accomplish Redemption of Constitutional Anomalies Pending for Last 70 Yrs: Jitendra Singh on Modi 2.0 1st Anniversary

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): On the completion of one year of the second tenure of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday hit out at Congress, stating that it has been a revolutionary year when Modi government could accomplish the redemption of a number of constitutional anomalies which had waited to be corrected for last 70 years.

"This has been a revolutionary year when the Modi government could accomplish redemption of number of Constitutional anomalies which had waited to be corrected for last 70 years -- Article 370, Triple Talaq, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), among others," said Singh while speaking to ANI.

He said this is also a year when India stature in the world arena uplifted to a much higher extent and Prime Minister Modi has emerged as a "world leader of a stature", which India had never seen before.

Emphasising on challenges faced by the Modi government to tackle COVID-19 crisis, the Union Minister said the average of cases has been consistently the same over the last 10 weeks. "What is required is to spread awareness on coronavirus. Our testing capacity has increased. We are improving day by day. The mortality rate is very much low in the country. It's a matter is satisfaction... numbers are increasing now as testing capacity is being enhanced," he said.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi listed several achievements and initiatives taken by his government in the past year in an audio message addressed to the people of the country.

PM Modi said, "This day last year began a golden chapter in the history of Indian democracy. It was after several decades that the people of the country voted back a full-term government with a full majority." (ANI)

