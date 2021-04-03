Amravati, Apr 3 (PTI) A fast track court in Achalpur on Saturday rejected the anticipatory bail application of a suspended forest official in the abetment to suicide case of a woman colleague in Maharashtra's Amravati district.

Government pleader Parikshit Ganorkar said the state government's "say" on the plea by suspended additional principal chief conservator of forest and field director of Melghat Tiger Reserve (MTR) M S Reddy was filed in the court.

"Since there is no offence registered against Reddy, we questioned the propriety of him seeking the anticipatory bail," Ganorkar told reporters.

Reddy's lawyer, however, sought bail stating that the suspended MTR field director could be arrested any time and hence, deserved protection.

After hearing both sides, the court rejected Reddy's bail application.

Range forest officer Deepali Chavan shot herself at her home in Harisal on March 25, and left behind a note accusing deputy chief conservator of forest Vinod Shivkumar of alleged harassment, following which he was arrested for abetment to suicide.

Chavan had allegedly stated in the letter that she had informed Reddy about the torture Shivkumar had inflicted on her and the senior official had ignored her complaints. PTI

