North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], January 22 (ANI): BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has extended support to the parents of the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital and supported their decision to challenge the life sentence of main culprit Sanjay Roy in the High Court as they have been demanding the death penalty.

The Sealdah Court has sentenced Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the RG Kar rape and murder case, to life imprisonment. Additionally, the court has directed the state government to provide a compensation of Rs 17 lakh to the victim's family.

The case involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9, 2024, in the RG Kar Hospital's seminar room.

Speaking to ANI, after meeting with the family of RG Kar rape and murder case victim Adhikari said, "I am standing with the family since the first day. I have talked to the parents. We support the family's decision to reject the compensation and move to the higher courts for the further fight."

On Monday, RG Kar's rape and murder case victim's father rejected the Rs 17 lakh compensation and said that he will move to a higher court seeking death penalty for the accused.

Speaking to ANI, the victim's father said "What the Court thinks as a good judgement based on the evidence produced by the CBI, the Court has given that verdict. We have a lot of questions on the investigation done by CBI. We did not go to the court for compensation. We want justice, not compensation. Kolkata police did wrong and the CBI will have to do something. The Kolkata police have given us more pain than the passing away of my daughter."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also expressed dissatisfaction over the court judgement and said if the case had been with Kolkata Police, they would have ensured a death penalty.

"I learned about the sentencing from the media. We have always demanded capital punishment and we continue to stand by it. However, this is the court's decision and I can't say much about this. For three other cases, Kolkata police ensured capital punishment through thorough investigations concluded within 54-60 days. This was a serious case. Had it been under our purview, we would have ensured the death penalty long back," CM Mamata said while addressing the media at Malda.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has moved to the Calcutta High Court against the Sealdah court's decision sentencing Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta has approached the division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak, seeking the death penalty for Sanjay Roy. The matter has been allowed to be filed. (ANI)

