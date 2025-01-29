New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): The parents of the victim in Kolkata's RG Kar rape and murder case withdrew their plea before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, seeking a fresh investigation into the incident.

The plea was filed by the victim's parents as an Intervention Application (IA) in the suo motu case, which had been registered by the top court in August last year, a few days after the infamous incident took place.

When the case was heard today, a Bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar asked Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy whether the Court should proceed with the case, as a plea regarding similar issues had already been filed before the Calcutta High Court.

After considering the submissions made in the affidavit filed before it, the Court warned the senior counsel to be cautious with her arguments, as there is already a conviction against the sole accused (now convict) Sanjoy Roy in the case. The Court suggested that Nundy withdraw the plea and file a fresh one, noting that the original plea had been filed by the victim's parents before the trial and conviction.

Following a brief exchange, the senior lawyer withdrew the plea, with the liberty to file a fresh one as per the Court's order.

On January 20, a Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court convicted and sentenced Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of the victim in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

After the trial court's decision, there has been an uproar, especially among doctors and medical workers, who are calling for Roy to be awarded the death penalty for his gruesome act. There are also calls for reinvestigation into the matter, as concerns have been raised regarding the manner in which the investigation was conducted. (ANI)

