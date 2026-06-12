India News | RHFL, RCFL Bank Fraud Money Laundering Case: ED Files Charge Sheet Against Jhunjhunwala, Bapna, 52 Others

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate filed a Prosecution Complaint (Charge sheet) against two former Reliance (ADAG) group companies' senior executives, Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Amit Bapna, among others.

They were arrested in April 2026 in Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL) alleged bank loan fraud and money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

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The charge sheet names 55 accused individuals. It will be presented for consideration before the concerned judge on July 1.

Special Judge Hasan Anzar had remanded Amitabh Jhunjhunwala and Amit Bapna in Judicial custody after ED's interrogation.

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Earlier, the court had allowed an application from the CBI seeking the production of Amitabh Jhunjhunwala before a CBI court in Mumbai in May.

The accused were arrested by the ED on Thursday and produced before the judge at his residence at midnight. The hearing continued until 5 am, after which the accused were again produced before the judge in the Rouse Avenue court.

Advocate Vijay Agarwal appeared for Amit Bapna, while Advocate Sowjanya Sankaran represented Amitabh Jhunjhunwala.

The counsel for the accused opposed the plea seeking custodial interrogation of the accused persons. (ANI)

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