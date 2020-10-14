Jalpaiguri (WB), Oct 14 (PTI) The carcass of a rhinoceros was found at the Gorumara National Park in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday, officials said.

It appeared that the male rhino, named 'Don', died due to its age, they said, adding that the animal was 35 years old.

The carcass was spotted during regular patrolling near Bamandanga tea garden in Malbazar subdivision's Nagrakata block, the officials said.

