Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated on Monday that the rice for the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme is provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Congress Government in Karnataka is not contributing a single grain. He claimed the success of the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme should be credited to Modi.

Responding to Congress leaders' statement that the rice in the 'mantrakshathe' (a mixture of uncooked, unbroken rice and turmeric) distributed for the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya was from the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, Bommai told reporters that the Congress had promised 10 kg of rice before the Assembly polls. However, only five kg of rice, supplied by the Government of India, is now being distributed, he said.

Bommai alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar haven't contributed a single grain of rice.

Asked about the State Government's order to hold the special puja in all the Muzrai-controlled temples on the day of the opening of Ram Temple, the BJP leader said the deputy chief Minister claims himself as 'Ram Bhakt'. The government has arranged for a special puja on the temple opening day. That means the government has bowed to Lord Ram, he said.

On Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar's statement that Belagavi was "a part of Maharashtra before Independence", the former CM termed it as an 'immature' statement that too as a Cabinet minister. She must be aware that the issue has been pending in the Supreme Court. She does not deserve to become the minister, he added. (ANI)

