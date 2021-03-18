New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Three members of a Kolkata-based group have been arrested for cheating a 53-year-old Delhi-based businessman of Rs 11 lakhs on the pretext of selling a "rice pulling" rare metal, which they claimed was certified by ISRO/DRDO/NASA, police said on Thursday.

Laptops, mobile phones, sim cards, debit cards etc have been seized from the accused.

With the arrest of accused Raj Kumar Saigal alias Harender Kumar, Thakurdas Mondal and Munna Lal, Crime Branch's Cyber Cell has busted the Kolkata-based gang of cheats, involved in the "Rice Puller" scam.

Saigal and Mondal were arrested from Kolkata while Munna Lal was held from Haryana.

The 'Rice Pulling' scam involves fraudsters marketing/testing and selling a 'Rice Puller' device made up of radioactive material that they claim possesses magical properties and attracts rice grains towards it and is very expensive in the international market required in aeronautical science. Fraudsters also claimed that the rice pulling device was certified by agencies like DRDO/ISRO. (ANI)

