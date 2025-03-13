Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CR Kesavan on Thursday criticised the Tamil Nadu government for replacing the Rupee symbol with the state's 'Ru' symbol and said that that the ruling DMK government had hurt the sentiments of the people and the Tamil pride.

Further, he stated that the decision of the DMK government showed their anti-federal nature.

Speaking to ANI, Kesavan said, "This absurd drama and ridiculous stunt by the DMK today of dropping the national currency symbol from its Budget shows their anti-federal nature. The DMK has insulted the Tamil sentiment and Tamil pride because this national currency symbol was designed by a distinguished academic who hails from Tamil Nadu. The drama and the double game of the DMK are totally exposed in front of the country."

Further lashing out at DMK, he stated that the party was trying to distract the attention of the people from the failures and not being able to deliver their promises.

He also stated that the last four years due to the rule of the DMK government had brought a dark chapter in the history of Tamil Nadu and only led to people suffering from misgovernnance.

"The DMK is trying to distract people's attention from their failures. They have failed to deliver their promises. The last four years have been a dark chapter in the history of the state, and the people are suffering due to the misgovernance of the DMK. But the people will not be tricked by the DMK, and they will teach them a lesson," he further stated.

Meanwhile, state BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy also hit out at the CM MK Stalin and termed his decision "childish, nonsense and foolish act." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)