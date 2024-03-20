Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Signalling a rift in the INDIA bloc ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, both the Samajwadi Party and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) fielded candidatures for Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the SP announced the names of candidates for six more seats in the state.

However, baring disunity in the Opposition camp, both the Apna Dal (K) and the SP announced candidates for Mirzapur.

On the buzz of a rift, a source in the Samajwadi Party said no prior discussions were held with the Apna dal (K) regarding Lok Sabha candidates in Uttar Pradesh.

"Since they have fielded candidates from these seats, it would mean that they are not part of the INDIA bloc," the source said.

However, countering the SP's claim, Apna Dal (K) president Krishna Patel said, "A seat-sharing formula was on the table, awaiting clearance. We had informed leaders in the INDIA bloc that we will contest the Mirzapur, Phulpur and Kaushambi Lok Sabha seats. However, they did not reach back to us. Hence, today, we announced our candidates for these (three) seats."

The differences between the SP and the Apna Dal came to the fore after a sitting legislator with the latter allegedly voting in favour for SP candidate Ramji Lal Suman during the Rajya Sabha elections.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa held a meeting with representatives of all parties on Monday, informing them of the guidelines issued by the Election Commission for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The top polling officer in the state issued the directives, as per which all contesting parties would have to seek prior permission from the ED for holding rallies and processions while there would be a cap of Rs 95 lakh on campaign-related expenses for Lok Sabha polls and Rs 40 lakh for assembly elections.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held across seven phases, starting April 19.

The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

