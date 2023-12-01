Bengaluru, Dec 1 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarakaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday said 'Rashtra Dharma' is the duty of newspapers, and a right narrative is getting created in the country today, which aligns with Bharat's real values, culture and history.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Kannada weekly "Vikrama" here.

"A narrative is getting built in India today, a right narrative, which is against what existed for long. For a long time a perverse narrative was built about the Bharat, the Hindu and the culture here, both within the country and the world. Confusion was created about the history and culture of this land in textbooks, media, public discourse, international forums, think tanks and cinemas," Hosabale said.

In his address, he said the narrative that is not in accordance with Bharat, and does not complement its 'dharma', nationalism, social traditions, and something that which is divisive and spreads hate, was created, which has led to confusion among people and "three to four generations was away from the true ideas of this soil".

Noting that at all those times there were people who tried to remind about the original idea of this land and its culture, Hosabale further said, they were not accepted to be the mainstream ideologues and were disgarded as a fringe idea by them.

"There is a need, to rightly articulate -- the true culture and history of this soil, and the ideas of this land which propagated the wellbeing of the world and humanity -- in accordance with today's needs," he said.

So in between the conflict of narratives that is going on, newspapers have a great role to play in bringing out the true ideas and narrative of Bharat as per today's needs, he said, adding that "Rashtra Dharma" is the duty of newspapers.

Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, the Pontiff of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math, was also present at the event.

Averring that Vikrama has stood by the values and culture of this land, Hosabale recalled that he too used to write a column for the weekly.

"Vikrama has stood by nationalist ideology, nationalism means Hindutva, and it published news related to it for public awareness and education," he said, pointing out that it was done amid great difficulties, without any support, money, and strong opposition.

It is true that Vikrama was started by RSS Karyakartas, but it was with a vision to be all inclusive with a nationalist agenda, and was supported by luminaries from all fields including literature, he added.

