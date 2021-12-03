Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 3 (ANI): Union Minister for rural development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh on Friday said that Tripura has tremendous potential for growth in primary sectors like agriculture and allied services and new technological interventions to ensure the right of land to the indigenous population of the state.

Singh was delivering a virtual address in presence of the minister of state for RD Faggan Singha Kulaste, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Forest Minister NC Debbarma on the occasion of the launching of the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) and Banadhikar mobile application.

The Union Minister said, "land registration is one of the key areas that need to be addressed at the earliest and this is why under the apt leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this scheme has been rolled out across the country. Today, Tripura has also benefited from the programme. I am told that 1.3 lakh tribal people who are going to get forest Patta lands under the Banadhikar mobile application will get a uniform map of their land. When they realize that this land belongs to them a sense of encouragement for proper utilization of the land will come".

The Union Minister also advised Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to explore innovative avenues for the development of horticultural crops in the forest lands.

"I have been told that in the forest lands of Tripura wild bananas grow naturally that eventually act as fodder for the wild elephants. Tripura should tap the opportunities that only banana crops can generate for the tribal-dominated regions. Each of the banana plants can generate Rs 1,000 income and the various components of the tree can give various sort of valuable products", said Singh adding that the SHG groups can be aided through the machinery required for manufacturing of banana chips, flour and other by-products.

"I have talked to some people who procure such items given the volume they want could be matched", he added. The Union Minister also told Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to utilize its bamboo resources for making better products like "active bamboo charcoal".

"This is a 9 Billion Dollar market and I want Tripura to claim a sizable share. Tripura has the potential to produce this in good quantity. The Tripura government must show interest in that", said the Union Minister. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb raised the issue of a pending sum of Rs 48 crore, something that the Minister agreed to release as soon as possible. (ANI)

