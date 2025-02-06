Amaravati, Feb 6 (PTI) A human rights organisation has demanded Andhra Pradesh government to adopt a resolution in the Assembly, promising that no attempt will be made henceforth for the survey and exploration for uranium deposits in the Kappatralla Reserve Forest in Kurnool district.

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) observed that the recent assurance given by the TDP-led NDA government not to take any further action on Uranium exploration until further orders is only temporary.

"The Human Rights Forum demands that the Andhra Pradesh government adopt a resolution in the state assembly stating in explicit and unambiguous terms that no attempt will be made henceforth towards the survey and exploration for uranium deposits in the Kappatralla RF in Kurnool district," said the rights body in a press statement issued recently.

Despite the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government's assurance, HRF highlighted that the danger of potential exploration and subsequent mining for uranium exists.

A 13-member HRF team visited Kappatralla, Nellibandha and P Kotakonda in Devanakonda mandal and spoke with the residents on February 2 over this issue, and also visited the Koulutla Chennakesava Swamy temple located on a hill in the reserve forest.

Following this outreach, HRF noted that the local people are of the strong opinion that uranium mining will cause grave injury to their health and destroy farming.

"In fact, 20 borewells were drilled in the Kappatralla reserve forest by the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD) during 2017. The issue was kept secret without transparency or public scrutiny," said HRF.

Further, it observed that AMD has initiated a fresh proposal to drill 68 more borewells to assess reserves in the same area.

However, the rights body emphasised that uranium mining is an unacceptable risk to humanity and the environment, which is also unviable in social and ethical terms.

"Uranium mining poisons the land, depletes and contaminates groundwater tables. It is dirty and perilous and leaves a lethal legacy for future generations," said HRF, adding that the scars of uranium mining will be permanent.

Outlining the perils of uranium mining, the rights body observed that the residues of the naturally occurring radioactive element will remain toxic for hundreds of thousands of years.

Red-flagging health issues typically caused by uranium mining, HRF listed congenital deformities, children born with skeletal distortions, partially formed skulls, blood disorders, sterility, and various physical deformities as the dangers.

Likewise, HRF advised the state to visit Jaduguda in Jharkhand to see the extent of devastation uranium mining could inflict, adding that mining sites will remain highly dangerous for several years even after ceasing operations.

Further, the rights body noted that several water sources and irrigation projects in the vicinity, along with wildlife in the reserve forest will be impacted adversely.

"There is little doubt that nuclear power remains the most dangerous form of energy. Instead of touting it endlessly, the government must radically raise investment in development of sustainable and renewable energy sources and technologies, especially wind and solar," said HRF.

Considering these factors, all attempts to assess uranium reserves in the Kappatralla area should be stopped immediately, insisted HRF.

