India News | RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani Offers Prayers at Tirumala Temple

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala along with his son Anant.

Anant Ambani was accompanied by his wife, Radhika Merchant.

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On the occasion, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wore the traditional attire, which is necessary to worship at the Tirumala temple.

Last month, Mukesh Ambani, along with Anant Ambani, visited the Art of Living Foundation International Centre in Bengaluru as part of the foundation's 45th anniversary celebrations. The duo sought blessings from spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and spent time at the campus.

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The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most revered Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year.

The temple attracts many celebrities, politicians, and athletes, who visit to seek blessings.

Earlier on June 4, actress Jahanvi Kapoor had visited the Tirumala temple undertaking a barefoot pilgrimage up the sacred Alipiri steps before offering prayers at the renowned shrine. The actor visited the temple on the eve of Peddi's worldwide theatrical release on June 4. Janhvi was dressed in an elegant aubergine-purple silk saree featuring subtle gold zari weaving and delicate floral motifs. The saree was paired with a matching short-sleeved silk blouse with a deep V-neckline.

Actor Kriti Sanon had also visited the sacred Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on June 3, ahead of the release of her upcoming movie 'Cocktail 2'.

In May, Union Minister Rammohan Naidu visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in Andhra Pradesh after undertaking the traditional foot pilgrimage from Alipiri to Tirumala, climbing nearly 3,400 steps along with his family to offer prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Naidu described the journey as a "divine experience" and said the pilgrimage had been a long-standing tradition in his family since childhood."I'm very happy to visit the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati today. What is special today for me is that I've climbed 3,400 steps from Alipiri to Tirumala, which almost took me four hours," Naidu said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)