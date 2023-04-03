Patna, Apr 3 (PTI) Communal disturbances were reported in Bihar, around the Ram Navami festivities, from a few other places besides Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns that have been in news, the state government told the legislative council on Monday.

This was disclosed in a statement tabled before the Upper House by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, on a day the assembly witnessed a washout with the treasury benches and the opposition trading charges on the flare-ups in the two towns.

Also Read | Employment News: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Directs Officials To Expedite Process To Provide Jobs to 10 Lakh Youths.

Appended to the statement, which dwelt at length on the situation in both places, were details of minor incidents that took place in Gaya and Muzaffarpur districts.

In Gaya, two police personnel were injured in a skirmish that took place on March 30 in Bhediya village in the Belaganj Police Station area when objections to a procession being taken out during Ram Navami were raised, it said.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: Is the Country Seeing Another Coronavirus Wave? Experts Say Surge Is Mild but Cause of Concern.

"On March 31, a case was lodged against six persons," said the statement, adding that all the accused were arrested.

The government's statement also flagged communal tension that erupted in Muzaffarpur's Rampur Bakhri village where a Ram Navami procession was taken out on March 30 "without obtaining requisite permission from the local administration".

"One of the processionists raised slogans near a mosque and got beaten up by irate locals", said the statement, adding that retaliation came two days later.

On April 1, a villager, who was travelling with his wife on his motorcycle, was "waylaid and attacked by a mob close to the village, resulting in injuries to the couple", it said.

A case has been lodged at Sakra Police Station against five persons in connection with the assault though no arrests were made so far.

The statement also asserted that the situation has been brought under control in all riot-hit areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)