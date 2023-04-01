Agra, Apr 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Agra district has recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases after 10 people were tested positive till Saturday, a health official said.

Reports of two, including a 50-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man, came out positive in the last 24 hours.

Talking to PTI, Arun Srivastava, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Agra said, "So far there are 10 positive cases of COVID-19 in Agra. On Saturday, a 50-year-old woman from Shaheed Nagar locality in Agra and a 55-year-old male from Dayalbagh locality. They were home isolated and samples of others are being collected who came in contact with them."

"Residents are advised to follow COVID-19 guidelines and they should wear a face mask when visiting public places. If they have a cough, cold or fever they get their tests for COVID done," he added.

India on Saturday recorded 2,994 new COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 16,354, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh infections, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,18,781). The death toll climbed to 5,30,876 with nine deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.

