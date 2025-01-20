Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], January 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday addressed a public meeting in Rishikesh, seeking support for mayoral candidate Shri Shambhu Paswan and other councillor candidates from the city in the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Rishikesh, CM Dhami expressed confidence that the people of Rishikesh would once again support the BJP, forming a "triple engine government" in the civic elections.

Dhami highlighted Rishikesh's significance as a cultural hub, saying, "Rishikesh is the identity of Devbhoomi as well as the entire India. This place is the cultural heritage of India, and its development is our priority."

He also underscored the state government's efforts to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country, rapidly developing basic facilities and achieving sustainable development goals.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Dhami accused the party of spreading confusion and dividing people, whereas the BJP prioritises settling people over displacing them.

"We have to make the BJP victorious, which works in the national interest by rising above regionalism and casteism, and uproot the Congress, which makes a mockery of religion and culture," he emphasised.

Dhami assured that when the triple-engine government is formed, the problems of Rishikesh will be resolved on a priority basis.

Notably, earlier today CM Dhami also participated in a roadshow in support of BJP's municipal president candidate Kishore Bhatt and other councillor candidates from the Uttarkashi Municipal Area.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, CM Dhami expressed confidence that a triple-engine government will be formed in all municipal bodies across the state, given the overwhelming public support.

The State Election Commission of Uttarakhand has officially announced the dates for the Municipal Local Body General Elections for the year 2024-25.

The elections will be held for 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats across the state on January 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for January 25.(ANI)

