India News | Rishikesh Vegetable Market Sealed as 7 Traders Contract Coronavirus

Rishikesh, Jun 18 (PTI) A wholesale vegetable market in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh was sealed on Thursday after seven traders there tested positive for COVID-19.

Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Shrivastava said a temporary vegetable market was set up on the IDPL campus to ensure that the supply chain is not disrupted.

Also Read | Chennai Lockdown Guidelines: Essential Services from 6 am to 2 pm, Malls Shut; Here's What's Allowed and Prohibited.

Seven vegetable traders there tested positive for COVID-19 late on Wednesday night, he said.

All traders at the wholesale market have been quarantined, he added.

Also Read | India Confirms Participation in RIC (Russia-India-China) Foreign Ministers Meeting on June 23, Says MEA: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

The wholesale market supplied vegetables to five hilly districts of Uttarakhand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)