Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 5 (ANI): A biodiversity conservation organisation, Aaranyak, has revealed a concerning increase in human-wildlife conflict (HWC) in the Majuli River Island district of Assam compared to previous years. Rhinos, wild buffaloes, wild boars, elephants, and even tigers frequently damage crops and livestock in the areas covered under the study, said the organisation.

The six-day survey's primary objective was to explore ways to secure the growing population of one-horned rhinos that have strayed onto the river island from Kaziranga National Park.

Also Read | Bihar Tragedy: 4 Passengers Electrocuted After Coming Into Contact With Fallen Electric Wire in Nawada.

The study engaged more than 110 households, local communities, Satradhikars (head priests of Vaishnavite monasteries), forest officials and law enforcement agencies to assess the escalating challenges of human-wildlife conflict in the area, said Aaranyak.

The initial three days of the survey concentrated on Namoni Majuli, encompassing areas such as Sesuguri, Lobak Khutar, and Ahotoguri Island. The subsequent phase extended to Ujoni Majuli, covering the area from Kamalabari Ghat to Gejera.

Also Read | Sextortion Bid on Telangana Congress MLA: Vemula Veeresham Receives 'Nude Video Call' From Cyber Fraudsters Demanding Money.

This survey was conducted by Researchers Ujjal Bayan and Kakali Baishya of the Rhino Research and Conservation Division (RRCD) of Aaranyak.

Given that nearly 90% of the local population relies on agriculture, these conflicts pose substantial threats to community livelihoods.

"During the survey, our researchers from RRCD also met Range Officer Abhijit Dolley and Additional Superintendent of Police Bitul Chetia and discussed various aspects of human and wildlife behaviour," Aaranyak said.

Besides these challenges, the survey also identified a positive trend -- Majuli's wetlands are currently flourishing with migratory birds. Glossy ibis, black-headed ibis, Indian spot-billed ducks, Greylag geese, bar-headed geese, purple swamp hens, and other avian species have arrived this winter for roosting, breeding and feeding. These observations highlight Majuli's ecological significance as a unique river island with rich biodiversity.

In light of Majuli's distinct geographic and ecological characteristics, conservation actions and management plans must be specifically tailored to address the region's challenges.

Aaranyak emphasises the necessity for sustainable human-wildlife conflict mitigation strategies, enhanced community awareness, and conservation-oriented policy interventions to safeguard both the livelihoods of residents and the island's rich biodiversity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)