Dehradun, Oct 6 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri's daughter Ritu Khanduri has been appointed the president of Uttarakhand BJP's Mahila Morcha.

Ritu is also the party MLA from Yamkeshwar seat in Pauri district.

Also Read | Vivo V20 Smartphone With 44MP Selfie Camera to Be Launched in India on October 13.

The BJP also announced office bearers of its SC, ST, OBC and Kisan Morchas late Monday night, Pradesh BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said.

Ambadutt Arya has been appointed the president of the party's SC Morcha, Rakesh Rana chief of ST Morcha, Rakesh Giri of OBC Morcha and Anil Chauhan of the party's Kisan Morcha.

Also Read | 2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Breach 9000 Mark In Just 4 Days Since Launch.

All appointments have been made by Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat, Bhasin said.

The party has also announced its working committee with 21 permanent invitees, including Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, former chief ministers Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri and Vijay Bahuguna, he said.

There are 28 special invitees and 87 members in the Pradesh working committee.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)