Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 13 (ANI): After taking holy dip in Triveni Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Thursday, Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Speaker Raman Singh said, "The rituals were completed very nicely, where all the MLAs came in. I believe such auspicious programmes should happen frequently."

Further, in a post on X, he said, "It was a supernatural experience to receive the auspicious blessings of Maa Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati with my family at the holy confluence of Triveni. Today, it is unprecedented to see the entire Chhattisgarh united through its public representatives in the holy city of Prayag."

"The arrangements made by Hon'ble Shri @myogiadityanath for the convenience of the pilgrims in the 'Mahakumbh' on the holy land of Prayagraj are exemplary for all of us," added the post.

Apart from this, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with state ministers, also took a holy dip.

He prayed for the welfare of Chhattisgarh and congratulated Yogi Adityanath and his government for the arrangements made in the Mahakumbh.

"The Governor, Speaker, ministers and MLAs of Chhattisgarh, a total of 166 people came here for the holy dip. This moment has come after 144 years. We congratulate the CM of Uttar Pradesh for these arrangements and thank him for inviting us. We will go to the Chhattisgarh pavilion after this," CM Sai told ANI after taking a dip.

Speaking on his visit to Mahakumbh, he said, "It is a day of good fortune for Chhattisgarh and us when we have come to Prayagraj, and we have taken hold dip at Triveni Sangam. I have prayed for the welfare of Chhattisgarh. I congratulate Yogi Adityanath and his government for the arrangements made here. A Chhattisgarh pavilion has been set up here with free stay for devotees here coming from the state."

In a post on X, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Today, 3 crore people of Chhattisgarh took a dip in the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of the people and received the holy benefits of bathing. Mahakumbh is a grand festival of divinity and spiritual energy of Sanatan Dharma."

As of February 12, the total number of devotees who took dip in the Triveni waters exceeded 482.9 million, marking a significant milestone in the grand event.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

