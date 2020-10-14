Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], October 14 (ANI): River Kagna at Jewangi in Ranga Reddy district and River Musi at Anantharam in Nalgonda district are flowing in "extreme flood situation", the Central Water Commission declared on Wednesday.

Normal life was thrown out of gear and 15 people lost lives as heavy rainfall lashed Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana.

On Tuesday, three people were killed after the wall of a house collapsed in Shamshabad, Hyderabad, because of the incessant downpour.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has declared holidays on Wednesday and Thursday for all private institutions, offices, and non-essential services.

"Telangana government declares holiday for today and tomorrow for all private institutions/ offices/non-essential services with work-from-home advisory. People advised to stay indoors unless there is an emergency," the state government said in its order. (ANI)

