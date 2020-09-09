Jaipur, Sep 9 (PTI) Ten labourers were injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Jaipur on Wednesday, police said.

The labourers were pulled out from the rubble in a four-hour rescue operation conducted by police and civil defence personnel, they said.

An under-construction building in Krishna Vihar Colony in Muhana area collapsed. The construction work had been going on for nearly a month, the police said.

Ten labourers were rescued from the debris. They have been admitted to a hospital, they said.

A probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the collapse, they said.

