Jaipur, Jun 6 (PTI) The Rajasthan government Sunday said medical experts have suggested that coronavirus lockdown in the state should not be eased at once.

Any decision on easing the lockdown curbs should be taken keeping in view the possibility of spread of the coronavirus infection, experts have said, according to a statement.

The suggestions were put up before the state cabinet during a meeting late Sunday night.

The Council of Ministers agreed that coronavirus infection rate increased in various countries after lockdowns were eased, and there is a possibility of third wave in India too.

In such a situation, people will have to follow coronavirus protocol continuously, the official statement said.

The council discussed in detail the coronavirus situation in the state and suggested maintaining a balance between saving lives and livelihoods.

On the basis of these suggestions, detailed guidelines will be released by the Home Department on Monday.

