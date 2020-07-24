Jaipur, Jul 24 (PTI) The Congress in Rajasthan will hold demonstrations in all district headquarters on Saturday against the BJP's "conspiracy to murder democracy", the party said.

This comes amid the political crisis in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the BJP of trying to topple his government. He has also accused his former deputy Sachin Pilot, who he is locked in a power tussle with, of colluding with the BJP to make his own party sink.

"Congress workers will hold demonstrations in all district headquarters tomorrow at 11 am against the BJP's conspiracy to murder democracy," PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Gehlot wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, other BJP leaders and some "overambitious leaders" of his own party of being involved in the alleged attempt to bring down the Congress government in Rajasthan.

The BJP, however, has rejected the Congress's allegations saying whatever is going on is the result of infighting between Gehlot and Pilot.

