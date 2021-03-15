Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) The inspector general of Ajmer, his gunman and driver were injured when their car overturned in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Monday, police said.

IG S Sengathir was on his way to Maulasar when the accident occurred.

The driver lost control over the vehicle in a bid to avoid collision with a school bus and it overturned, Nagaur Superintendent of Police Shaveta Dhankhar said.

All of them received minor injuries. After primary treatment at a hospital, the officer returned to Ajmer, she said. PTI

