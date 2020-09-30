Jaipur, Sep 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged people and political leaders on Wednesday to make the mass awareness campaign to be launched by him on October 2 against the coronavirus a success by carrying out their "duties".

He also urged all political leaders, MPs and MLAs to fully take part in the campaign.

During a video conference with public representatives of various political parties, he urged them to take a pledge to make the campaign against the virus a success.

"If the number of coronavirus cases increases then it will be a big challenge for us,” the chief minister said. “Saving life is our priority. There will be no shortage of funds.”

He said masks will be distributed during the campaign, which he will launch from Albert Hall in Jaipur at 4:30 PM on October 2. The next day, all ministers will visit the districts under their charge to initiate and monitor the campaign.

All of us have to carry out our duties to defeat the virus, he added.

Assembly Speaker CP Joshi said all leaders and public representatives participating in the campaign deserve appreciation for strengthening the parliamentary democracy.

He said the campaign will set an example before the country. He urged the youth to make people aware about steps to prevent the coronavirus infection from spreading.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje thanked Gehlot for maintaining continuous dialogue with public representatives from all parties. She said the coronavirus is in its most dangerous phase now and everyone has to work together rising above politics and party interests.

Before the video conference, Gehlot held a state cabinet meeting to discuss the planning and strategy for the campaign.

