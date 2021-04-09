Jaipur, Apr 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday called upon members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) to "fearlessly" follow the organisation's ideology.

"We have to follow our ideology. Those people succeed in life who follow the path of truth," he said while addressing a programme of the NSUI, which is the Congress' students' wing.

Former prime minister Indira Gandhi had taken decisions in the interest of the nation, including nationalising banks, but the economic situation of the country has fallen now, Gehlot said.

Speaking through video conference, the senior Congress leader said that when he was the NSUI state president in 1975, a strict code of conduct was put in place for members.

The code had eight points such as members should not consume liquor, they should not be corrupt, they should reject dowry, they should not indulge in groupism, they should not stay in luxury hotels or travel in first class, they must not abuse power, and there should be no misconduct with girl students, Gehlot said.

He motivated them to work for the organisation with dedication.

