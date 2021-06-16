Jaipur, Jun 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday asked officials to explore the possibility of bringing Self Help Groups (SHGs), which are working under different departments, on one platform and carry out their activities in a more professional manner.

He said that maximum SHGs should be linked with financial inclusion.

While reviewing the schemes of Rajasthan Grameen Aajeevika Vikas Parishad, under the Department of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, he said that the micro-financing activities being carried out through such groups have instilled confidence in women and made them more empowered than ever before.

He said wide publicity should be given to the products prepared by self-help groups and by preparing documentaries of their success stories.

The chief minister directed officials to provide necessary training and technical support to the women associated with self-help groups, along with financial literacy, and to provide a marketing platform for the products prepared by them, according to a release.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya and other officers attended the meeting held through video conference, it said.

