Jaipur, Aug 4 (PTI) Indian National Students Organisation (INSO), the student wing of the Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), will contest students' union polls in Rajasthan.

The JJP will also field candidates in the 2023 assembly elections in Rajasthan, party general secretary Digvijay Singh Chautala said here on Thursday.

"The INSO will register its presence in the students' union elections in Rajasthan going to be held this month. Also, the JJJP will contest assembly elections in the state next year," he said.

Digvijay Chautala said a programme to mark the 20th foundation day of the INSO will be held in Jaipur on Friday in which Dushyant Chautala and Ajay Chautala will take part.

