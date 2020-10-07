Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) The mortal remains of Congress MLA Kailash Chandra Trivedi, who died at a hospital in Gurgaon, were consigned to flames in his native village in Bhilwara district of the state on Wednesday.

Trivedi, who was the legislator from the Sahara (Bhilwara) constituency, died late on Monday night at a hospital in Gurgaon, Haryana. He was 65.

Also Read | TCS Announces Salary Hike for Its Employees From October 1, IT Major's Headcount Is Over 4.5 Lakh.

On Wednesday, Trivedi's relatives, supporters and villagers gathered in Raipur village and paid floral tributes to him.

Trivedi's elder son lit the funeral pyre amid chanting of Vedic mantras.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Launch ‘Jan Andolan’ Campaign for COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour Tomorrow.

Congress leaders, including state health minister Raghu Sharma, and others were present on the occasion.

Trivedi, a three-time MLA, was suffering from a lung disease after recovering from coronavirus and was shifted to Gurgaon from Jaipur on October 2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)