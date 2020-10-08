Jaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) A special campaign will be launched by Rajasthan Mines department against illegal mining, transportation and stocking of river sand from 15 to 31 October, a statement said on Thursday.

Mines minister Pramod Jain Bhaya said the campaign will be launched in highly sensitive districts of Jaipur, Dhaulpur, Jodhpur, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Tonk and Sawai Madhopur for effective prevention of illegal sand mining.

Also Read | Ram Vilas Paswan No More: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Rahul Gandhi and Other Leaders Pay Tribute.

The campaign will be run jointly by the teams of Revenue, Forest, Transport, Police and Mines departments, he said in the statement.

Bhaya said in all the potential and sensitive areas of illegal mining, inspection by a joint investigation team will take place and strict action, as per the rules, will be taken against the persons involved in illegal mining.

Also Read | BJP No Different From TMC, Both Suppress Democratic Protests, Says CPI(M) General Secretary Surjyakanta Mishra.

“Vehicles, machinery and equipment used in the mining will be seized,” he added.

He informed that detailed guidelines in this regard have been issued by the state government.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup in a letter to the district collectors, police commissioners and superintendents of police, instructed them to take strict action during the campaign against illegal sand mining.

Additional chief secretary, Mines and Petroleum, Subodh Agarwal said the operation will be conducted under the direction of the district collectors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)