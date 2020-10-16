Jaipur, Oct 16 (PTI) Fifteen more fatalities linked to the novel coronavirus and 2,010 fresh infections were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the death toll from the disease to 1,723 and the tally to 1,69,289, according to an official report.

Of the new fatalities, Jaipur and Jodhpur registered two each while Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh, Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Nagaur and Udaipur recorded one fatality each, according to the report issued here.

A maximum of 394 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Jaipur while Jodhpur recorded 302 such cases.

Other cases were reported from Ajmer (64), Alwar (84), Banswara (23), Baran (8), Barmer (22), Bharatpur (66), Bhilwara (29), Bikaner (265), Bundi (4), Chittorgarh (22), Churu (63), Dausa (22), Dholpur (11), Dungarpur (45), Ganganagar (52), Hanumangarh (23), Jaisalmer (16), Jalore (56), Jhalawar (7), Jhunjhunu (33), Karauli (12), Kota (89), Nagaur (56), Pali (52), Pratapgarh (4), Rajsamand (16), Sikar (74), Tonk (6) and Udaipur (77), according to the report.

A total of 1,46,185 patients have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases in the state stands at 21,381.

