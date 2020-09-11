Jaipur, Sep 11 (PTI) Three more MLAs and 20 police personnel in Rajasthan have been found infected with coronavirus following which the state police headquarters has been closed for three days, officials said on Friday.

Samples of 150 employees and officers working in the state police headquarters were taken for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday. Out of these, 20 people have been found infected as their reports arrived on Friday, Additional Director General of Police (Administration) Saurabh Srivastava told PTI.

He said 150 samples are being taken daily at the police headquarters, adding that 300 people have been screened in the last two days.

Srivastava said the state police headquarters will remain closed for three days for sanitisation.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Swai Madhopur, Danish Abrar; BJP MLA from Ratangarh Abhinesh Maharshi; and Congress MLA from Sahada Raipur Kailash Trivedi have tested positive for the virus.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday wished the three legislators a speedy recovery.

On September 8, Congress MLA Abrar informed through a tweet that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

BJP MLA Maharshi also tweeted that he will not be able to meet people as he tested positive for COVID-19 on September 10.

Trivedi had tweeted on September 6, saying that after initial symptoms, he got the coronavirus test done, which came as positive.

Eight MLAs of the state had earlier tested positive for the highly contagious disease.

The total number of COVID-19 infected people in the state stands at 98,116 and the death toll at 1,199, according to a health department bulletin.

