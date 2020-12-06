Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 5 (ANI): As the farmers' agitation against the new farm laws entered the 11th day on Sunday, several political parties in Jharkhand organised marches and demonstrations in support of farmers protesting at Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and other border areas.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and other parties protested in Ranchi in support of farmers protesting against agricultural laws.

They started the march from Ranchi University Campus and staged a demonstration on Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi.

"These new farm laws are anti-farmer. The government said they want to stop middlemen in the agriculture sector so that farmers can get the direct benefit from the market. I want to ask whether a farmer from Jharkhand can sell his produce in Mumbai or Gujarat? You (central government) open the path for middlemen. Their statement is contradictory," RJD state president Abhay Singh said.

After the fifth round of talks remained inconclusive with farmers' leaders, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against the newly enacted three farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

